Photo 681
Concentrating...........
Hubby at the tiller...............
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
#3
Camera
SM-G928F
Taken
19th March 2024 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great candid as he concentrates at the job in hand !
March 26th, 2024
Olwynne
Great portrait. Lots of concentration on the job in hand
March 26th, 2024
