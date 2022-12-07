Previous
Chubby little Robin..... by ziggy77
Took me by surprise as he flew in, quite close, to say hello. Always good to see, especially this time of year.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Milanie ace
This looks so good against black.
December 7th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
stunning
December 7th, 2022  
