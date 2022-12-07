Sign up
Photo 2436
Chubby little Robin.....
Took me by surprise as he flew in, quite close, to say hello. Always good to see, especially this time of year.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
2
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4202
photos
286
followers
138
following
667% complete
View this month »
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th December 2022 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
sooc
,
robin
,
damp/dark-day
Milanie
ace
This looks so good against black.
December 7th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
stunning
December 7th, 2022
