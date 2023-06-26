Sign up
Previous
Photo 2550
DSC_3126
So good to be able to post again. Been without internet for almost a week.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time sooc
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
4
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th June 2023 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
sooc
,
lb
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close ups shot. That would be awful to not have internet for a week. I'm glad you have it back.
June 26th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@mittens
Thanks Maryilyn, surprising what you need it for - although managed to catch up with some jobs around the garden.
June 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Very pretty on black
June 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice to see you back - I had noticed your absence!!It's not very good being without the internet! A beautiful study in pink -- fav.
June 26th, 2023
