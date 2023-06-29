Sign up
Previous
Photo 2551
Single rose and hover fly.....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time sooc
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
4
5
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4348
photos
284
followers
162
following
698% complete
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful ! so beautiful ! fav
June 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
June 29th, 2023
Brian
ace
Well caught
June 29th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful image
June 29th, 2023
