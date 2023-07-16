Previous
Daisy makeover......... by ziggy77
Daisy makeover.........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful makeover fav
July 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful image , colour tones with the imaginary swirls of smoke!
July 16th, 2023  
Lou Ann
Lovely, Jo!
July 16th, 2023  
Krista Marson
Intriguingly artistic results
July 16th, 2023  
