Previous
Dried leaves...... by ziggy77
Photo 2594

Dried leaves......

Weather wet and dreary today and have been playing with the mosaic affect on several of my photos.
WARNING: You may, well will, see several pop up during this month.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
710% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice! Very different!
October 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise