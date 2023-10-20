Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2602
Result of a drab day #1 abstract
Really wet and windy day.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4406
photos
280
followers
171
following
712% complete
View this month »
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
John Falconer
ace
It’s great. Well done.
October 20th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
The day may have been drab but the result here, is anything but. This is lovely with all those graceful, flowing lines.
October 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - time well spent!
October 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close