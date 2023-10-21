Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2604
Ladybird mosaic........
Another very wet and dismal day. Edit of a post couple of days ago.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4407
photos
280
followers
171
following
713% complete
View this month »
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2602
2603
2604
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
edit
,
mosaic
,
ladybird
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! so delightful ,such a lovely effect! and a fav. Our weather has been slightly drier today - hope yours will improve soon ! fav
October 21st, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Love it, fav
October 21st, 2023
Ingrid
ace
What a great effect!
October 21st, 2023
Cordiander
I like it very much!
October 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Well done! Cool image!
October 21st, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@beryl
Thanks Beryl, glad you got it drier, we've had right downpours, luckily not needed to go out. so can stay warm and dry.
October 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close