Ladybird mosaic........ by ziggy77
Ladybird mosaic........

Another very wet and dismal day. Edit of a post couple of days ago.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! so delightful ,such a lovely effect! and a fav. Our weather has been slightly drier today - hope yours will improve soon ! fav
October 21st, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Love it, fav
October 21st, 2023  
Ingrid ace
What a great effect!
October 21st, 2023  
Cordiander
I like it very much!
October 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Well done! Cool image!
October 21st, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
@beryl Thanks Beryl, glad you got it drier, we've had right downpours, luckily not needed to go out. so can stay warm and dry.
October 21st, 2023  
