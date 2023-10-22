Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2605
Winter forms our character and brings out our best.....
(unknown)
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time, crop-only
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4408
photos
280
followers
171
following
713% complete
View this month »
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd October 2023 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice-cube
,
crop-only
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close