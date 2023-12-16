Previous
Baubles, packages tied up with ribbons....... by ziggy77
Photo 2657

Baubles, packages tied up with ribbons.......

Shot put through Bfunky 'oil painting filter.'

Getting out my cross stitched table cloth, embroidered for me by my daughter in 2002. It has adorned my Christmas table every since. I placed a few baubles and tree parcels on it an took a few shots.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Margaret Brown ace
Very pretty!
December 16th, 2023  
