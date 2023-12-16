Sign up
Previous
Photo 2657
Baubles, packages tied up with ribbons.......
Shot put through Bfunky 'oil painting filter.'
Getting out my cross stitched table cloth, embroidered for me by my daughter in 2002. It has adorned my Christmas table every since. I placed a few baubles and tree parcels on it an took a few shots.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
16th December 2023 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baubles
,
tree-gifts
,
cross-stitch-table-cloth
Margaret Brown
ace
Very pretty!
December 16th, 2023
