Canal antics........Gif (8 pics)

Whilst the other geese were happy to just glide around on the canal, this goose definitely wanted to steal the show he loved posing and creating huge splashes quite a few I missed until I realized he was the one to watch. He definitely wanted to show off his prowess, creating a few waves. What really made me smile was how he completely turned over with both webbed feet in the air, he would do this time and again.