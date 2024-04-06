Sign up
Waters edge......ICM.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
6th April 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Tags
watersedgeicm
Kathy
ace
Those willows and other trees are really weeping.
April 6th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Lovely image and effect.
April 6th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Gorgeous with its range of colours
April 6th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 6th, 2024
Dave
ace
Looks like a painting. Beautiful. You should enter it into the ICM challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49110/new-icm-monthly-challenge-starting-today
April 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful icm fav
April 6th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Wonderful tones and textures.
April 6th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Love it.
April 6th, 2024
