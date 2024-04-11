Sign up
Previous
Photo 2733
Lovely surprise.........
Don't often get Gold finches visiting the garden, so a lovely surprise to have several visit today today. I do hope it becomes a habit.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
winghong_ho
Lovely bird and capture of it.
April 11th, 2024
