Previous
Lovely surprise......... by ziggy77
Photo 2733

Lovely surprise.........

Don't often get Gold finches visiting the garden, so a lovely surprise to have several visit today today. I do hope it becomes a habit.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
748% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Lovely bird and capture of it.
April 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise