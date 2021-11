Romanesco X Forty

Kathy challenged me to give Focus Stacking another try, and yesterday she inquired about this vegetable.



I took 40 photos, then followed a James Ritson (oh how I love him/his presentation style!!) Affinity tutorial to clone out inaccuracies and this is the uninspiring outcome for the subject, but I am quite impressed with the way the reflection on the white board has been enhanced - so think I must have done something right!