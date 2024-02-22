Previous
Pottery Pot by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Pottery Pot

I don't have many fossicked finds that are not glass. This little heavy pot may well have been a meat paste container before glass ones were introduced.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Casablanca ace
Nice minimalist one and a cute pot. You could be right about its previous contents
February 22nd, 2024  
Anne ace
I like that pot! Lovely minimalist, high key shot
February 22nd, 2024  
