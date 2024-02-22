Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2847
Pottery Pot
I don't have many fossicked finds that are not glass. This little heavy pot may well have been a meat paste container before glass ones were introduced.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4801
photos
220
followers
99
following
780% complete
View this month »
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
Latest from all albums
1690
2844
2845
36
1691
2846
1692
2847
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
22nd February 2024 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fossicked finds
,
for2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice minimalist one and a cute pot. You could be right about its previous contents
February 22nd, 2024
Anne
ace
I like that pot! Lovely minimalist, high key shot
February 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close