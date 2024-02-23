Sign up
Photo 2848
Past Their Best?
Pocketful of joy today - still to happen
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4803
photos
220
followers
99
following
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
22nd February 2024 10:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh i don't know.
February 23rd, 2024
Peter
ace
Lovely still life image Jackie, lots of detail and negative space to show the subject off:)
February 23rd, 2024
katy
ace
They don't look past their best to me. They look like they have a few more good photos in them. You're going to do well on the month of one subject photos if you accept that challenge. this is fabulous.
February 23rd, 2024
