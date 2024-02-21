Previous
Marmite! Love It or Hate It? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2846

Marmite! Love It or Hate It?

My inspiration had daffs lying down yesterday and I thought it was a clever idea, so emulated (copied) them!
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
779% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Hate it, but it does make a fabulous prop for your photo. I have kept my flowers in water so I think they’re outlasting yours unless you cut yours before I did good work on this Wabisabi photo
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise