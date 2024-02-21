Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2846
Marmite! Love It or Hate It?
My inspiration had daffs lying down yesterday and I thought it was a clever idea, so emulated (copied) them!
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4800
photos
220
followers
99
following
779% complete
View this month »
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
Latest from all albums
2843
1690
2844
2845
36
1691
2846
1692
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st February 2024 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fossicked finds
,
for2024
katy
ace
Hate it, but it does make a fabulous prop for your photo. I have kept my flowers in water so I think they’re outlasting yours unless you cut yours before I did good work on this Wabisabi photo
February 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close