Previous
Field of Gold by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3027

Field of Gold

First time out with big camera and new prescription glasses that are photochromic. They're all overexposed!!

Was humming this tune most of the time walking around the marigolds and sunflowers
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely… so pretty
August 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise