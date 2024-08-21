Previous
Anyone Else Wrapped Christmas Gifts Yet?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3028

Anyone Else Wrapped Christmas Gifts Yet??

Don't think I've wrapped yuletide gifts in August before, but I'm being a skinflint and saving the postage fees!! I wonder US customs will make of them if they XRay my hold luggage?

PoJT - finished my second crochet cardigan project. It's a tad baggy and large, but will be fine for September holidays!!
JackieR

Well, I haven’t actually wrapped mine yet, but I have the boxes ready! Great shot here. Knowing how you feel about starting Christmas early, you are never going to live this one down.❣️
August 21st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
My lord, Christmas? Will we even be alive then?
August 21st, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Good for you
August 21st, 2024  
