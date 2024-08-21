Sign up
Previous
Photo 3028
Anyone Else Wrapped Christmas Gifts Yet??
Don't think I've wrapped yuletide gifts in August before, but I'm being a skinflint and saving the postage fees!! I wonder US customs will make of them if they XRay my hold luggage?
PoJT - finished my second crochet cardigan project. It's a tad baggy and large, but will be fine for September holidays!!
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5145
photos
213
followers
94
following
829% complete
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3023
3024
1790
3025
3026
1791
3027
3028
Views
19
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st August 2024 11:13am
Tags
christmas in august
katy
ace
Well, I haven’t actually wrapped mine yet, but I have the boxes ready! Great shot here. Knowing how you feel about starting Christmas early, you are never going to live this one down.❣️
August 21st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
My lord, Christmas? Will we even be alive then?
August 21st, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Good for you
August 21st, 2024
