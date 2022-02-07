Sign up
Photo 1164
Tulip
Tried to rim light this after watching a webinar on flash photography. The flashgun has so many settings and defeated me (despite Him bringing me the very weighty handbook!)
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
2
2
FAV!I am struggling to find the words to say how exceptionally beautiful this photo is! I believe it is beyond perfection
February 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is stunning Jackie, I would not know what one can do better.
February 7th, 2022
