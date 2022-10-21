Previous
Next
Lady with Her Big Girl Lens by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1349

Lady with Her Big Girl Lens

I had totally the wrong settings and with a bit of Snapseeding I've made it look more accidental

People with a camera challenge closes soon, go on post an entry, please??!!!
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
369% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love what you did here, that's not only a big lens 😉
October 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. Not the most flattering. Great effect all the same.
October 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise