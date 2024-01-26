Previous
Blue Sky by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1669

Blue Sky

He was looking for seaglass.

Love the character of this house, it even has a huge brass bell hanging in the roof eves!

26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise