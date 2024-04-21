Half Way Down

My get pushed challenge was to illustrate a line from my favourite poem. I did tell my challenger I hate poetry ( I always skip poems in novels- I'm a poetry ignoramus Philistine). Unfortunately they didn't take pity on me and offer an alternative! I hate to let down a challenger, so here's my response!
My level of poetry sophistication is AA Milne or limericks, so here's one I thought was called Half Way Up The Stairs !!
Ricardo sat half way up/ down the Tudor staircase waiting for other visitors to West Horsely House to pose by the monocled bear, made famous in the TV series Ghosts, who was placed half way up the stairs too.
The challenge was finding stairs or steps to go with my rhyme, then getting the light right.
@grammyn I got some funny looks taking photos of stairs and steps !