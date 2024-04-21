Previous
Half Way Down by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1732

Half Way Down

My get pushed challenge was to illustrate a line from my favourite poem. I did tell my challenger I hate poetry ( I always skip poems in novels- I'm a poetry ignoramus Philistine). Unfortunately they didn't take pity on me and offer an alternative! I hate to let down a challenger, so here's my response!

My level of poetry sophistication is AA Milne or limericks, so here's one I thought was called Half Way Up The Stairs !!

Ricardo sat half way up/ down the Tudor staircase waiting for other visitors to West Horsely House to pose by the monocled bear, made famous in the TV series Ghosts, who was placed half way up the stairs too.

The challenge was finding stairs or steps to go with my rhyme, then getting the light right.
JackieR

JackieR ace
@ankers70 here you go Suzanne
April 21st, 2024  
katy ace
FAV I love it for the difficulty involved and your resolution to complete the challenge as well as how perfect it is for the poem!
April 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I vouch for the position and the bear being neither half way up or half way down . You are sophisticated to think of A.A.Milne where my mind went to Kermit the Frog.
April 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
@wakelys not Kermit but Robin, his nephew and I've been singing that song all day long in my head!!
@grammyn I got some funny looks taking photos of stairs and steps !
April 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 21st, 2024  
