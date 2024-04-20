Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1731
Peggy
We help out occasionally with a local youth
sailing organisation
providing safety boat cover. Today was the first session of the season, it was sunny, the wind was perfect and it wasn't tooooo cold.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4918
photos
220
followers
101
following
474% complete
View this month »
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
Latest from all albums
2902
216
1729
2903
2904
1730
2905
1731
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX Optio W80
Taken
1st January 2009 12:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
langstone
Susan Wakely
ace
A great day to be on the water.
April 20th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
We were ouot doing safety boat duties. I'm very sad that my drysuit has rotted away and my Dubarry boots have dies. I am quite happy that I need to go shopping for replacements.
April 20th, 2024
Anne
ace
The sea looks really blue! What a lovely way to spend the day
April 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close