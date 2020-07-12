Previous
Hand made jacket by 365anne
Photo 1518

Hand made jacket

This little jacket was made by my husband's aunt probably around 1930s. All the embroidery and quilting is hand made too, what a treasure. The shots don't do it justice but I've never done clothes photography before!
Anne

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful needlework.
July 12th, 2020  
Diana ace
It is stunning, such beautiful workmanship.
July 12th, 2020  
bep
Beautiful embroidery.
July 12th, 2020  
