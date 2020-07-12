Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1518
Hand made jacket
This little jacket was made by my husband's aunt probably around 1930s. All the embroidery and quilting is hand made too, what a treasure. The shots don't do it justice but I've never done clothes photography before!
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1529
photos
74
followers
65
following
415% complete
View this month »
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
Latest from all albums
1514
9
10
1515
1516
11
1517
1518
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful needlework.
July 12th, 2020
Diana
ace
It is stunning, such beautiful workmanship.
July 12th, 2020
bep
Beautiful embroidery.
July 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close