Previous
Next
Early morning visitor by 365anne
Photo 2468

Early morning visitor

Although it looks like this duck may have wire round it's leg, please be assured this was not the case, it happily flew off a few minutes later!
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise