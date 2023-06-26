Previous
Ladybird by 365projectclmutlow
51 / 365

Ladybird

I found this little ladybird looking a bit lost in my garden, I brought her inside along with some leaves and practiced a bit of macro photography. After she had finished her photo shoot I let her free again in my garden
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
13% complete

Wylie ace
lovely macro. Glad you set her free after the performance.
June 26th, 2023  
