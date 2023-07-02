Previous
Guitar closeup by 365projectclmutlow
57 / 365

Guitar closeup

Something a bit different today. I thought I'd try taking a closeup of my son's guitar using a little bit of in camera movement
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Yao RL ace
Vibrating with music.
July 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great result, well done.
July 2nd, 2023  
