Previous
57 / 365
Guitar closeup
Something a bit different today. I thought I'd try taking a closeup of my son's guitar using a little bit of in camera movement
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
2
1
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
15% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
24th June 2023 3:58pm
Yao RL
ace
Vibrating with music.
July 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great result, well done.
July 2nd, 2023
