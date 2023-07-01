Previous
Algae pond by 365projectclmutlow
56 / 365

Algae pond

Another find on my walk in the woods, although not a good thing the water in this pond had algae, it was still a very colourful scene
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Certainly not inviting for a swim, but picturesque.
July 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise