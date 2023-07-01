Sign up
56 / 365
Algae pond
Another find on my walk in the woods, although not a good thing the water in this pond had algae, it was still a very colourful scene
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
56
photos
23
followers
24
following
15% complete
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
28th June 2023 1:02pm
Wylie
ace
Certainly not inviting for a swim, but picturesque.
July 1st, 2023
