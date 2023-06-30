Previous
Cheeky little fantail by 365projectclmutlow
55 / 365

Cheeky little fantail

I spotted this cheeky little fantail on my walk in the woods, it was very happy to pose for me and I was able to get a couple of nice photos
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Photo Details

