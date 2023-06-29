Sign up
54 / 365
The Webs
I found these spider webs on a walk in the forest, alongside the pathway, they were quite large and impressive.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Photo Details
Wylie
ace
Nicely shot with the light picking up on the webs.
June 29th, 2023
