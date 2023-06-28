Previous
Two little wax eyes by 365projectclmutlow
53 / 365

Two little wax eyes

I have been hanging old fruit in one of my trees, the wax eyes love nibbling away at them, these two little ones were a delight to watch
28th June 2023

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Photo Details

