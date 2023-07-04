Previous
Waterfall by 365projectclmutlow
59 / 365

Waterfall

I'm not sure about this one, it was very busy with all the foliage so I tried the Orton Effect which I had heard about to soften it
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Photo Details

Annie D ace
a lovely effect
July 4th, 2023  
Dianne
It looks lovely - nicely done.
July 4th, 2023  
