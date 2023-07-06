Previous
Tibouchina Flower by 365projectclmutlow
61 / 365

Tibouchina Flower

On walk today I spotted a tibouchina bush with lots of these vibrant flowers. I just had to gently pick one and carry it home so I could get a close up of it, using lighting to show off its colours.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise