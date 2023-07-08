Sign up
Previous
63 / 365
Majestic gum tree
This majestic gum tree is in the reserve I regularly walk in, I wanted to try and capture its beauty and how it towers over all of the other trees
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
8th June 2023 6:39pm
