Previous
Majestic gum tree by 365projectclmutlow
63 / 365

Majestic gum tree

This majestic gum tree is in the reserve I regularly walk in, I wanted to try and capture its beauty and how it towers over all of the other trees
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise