Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
65 / 365
Guitar Abstract
This is another photo of my son's guitar from a different angle, against a blue background. Slight movement gives it an abstract look
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
65
photos
25
followers
26
following
17% complete
View this month »
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
24th June 2023 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Looks very sleek
July 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close