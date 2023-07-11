Previous
Ivy on trunk by 365projectclmutlow
66 / 365

Ivy on trunk

On one of my walks I spotted the Ivy creeper growing up a lot of the trees, although not a good thing for the trees I did like the effect on this trunk of it gently curving its way around
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
that's a lovely trail of ivy going up the gorgeous gum tree. fav
July 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Waw great shot love it 👍😊
July 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
July 11th, 2023  
