Previous
66 / 365
Ivy on trunk
On one of my walks I spotted the Ivy creeper growing up a lot of the trees, although not a good thing for the trees I did like the effect on this trunk of it gently curving its way around
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
3
1
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
66
photos
26
followers
26
following
18% complete
View this month »
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
6th July 2023 5:36pm
Wylie
ace
that's a lovely trail of ivy going up the gorgeous gum tree. fav
July 11th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Waw great shot love it 👍😊
July 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
July 11th, 2023
