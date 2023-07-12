Previous
Lavender by 365projectclmutlow
67 / 365

Lavender

Some lavender from my garden that I photographed on a light box in summer, I added a couple of texture layers to them
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Annie D ace
oh so pretty!
July 12th, 2023  
