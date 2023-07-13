Sign up
Previous
68 / 365
Cup Left Behind
I found this cup that was left behind fascinating. It was in a kitchen of an old house on the site of a deserted timber mill I visited a few months ago
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
1
0
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st January 2023 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a great find
July 13th, 2023
