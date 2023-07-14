Sign up
Previous
69 / 365
Paper Curves
Feeling a little bit creative so I played around with some sheets of paper and coloured lights to develop this colourful abstract
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
2
0
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
11th July 2023 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
gorgeous colours and lovely shapes.
July 14th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Brilliant creativity, so attractive.
July 14th, 2023
