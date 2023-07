Rotorua Museum

I've been wanting to get a photo of our museum for quite some time and finally got around to it just before sunset tonight. It's a grand old historic building, and one of the photographed buildings in NZ. It was our museum until 1916 when sadly it was damaged after an earthquake struck in our South Island, it has remained closed for 7 years as the cost of repairing it and making it earthquake safe is debated. Currently the cost sits at $81.4 million