Reflections by 365projectclmutlow
71 / 365

Reflections

While on one of my walks in the forest I found a pond that reflected the trees in and round it beautifully, this is one of them
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
July 16th, 2023  
Wylie ace
this is gorgeous, like a water nymph. fav
July 16th, 2023  
