Previous
71 / 365
Reflections
While on one of my walks in the forest I found a pond that reflected the trees in and round it beautifully, this is one of them
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
2
2
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
28th June 2023 11:39am
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
July 16th, 2023
Wylie
ace
this is gorgeous, like a water nymph. fav
July 16th, 2023
