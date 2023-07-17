Previous
Pair of lillies by 365projectclmutlow
Pair of lillies

I thought I'd try B&W for these lilies to show off their curves
17th July 2023

Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Annie D ace
the light and curves are gorgeous - beautiful in b&w
July 17th, 2023  
