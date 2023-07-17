Sign up
Previous
72 / 365
Pair of lillies
I thought I'd try B&W for these lilies to show off their curves
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
1
1
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
72
photos
28
followers
26
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
11th July 2023 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
the light and curves are gorgeous - beautiful in b&w
July 17th, 2023
