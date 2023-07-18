Sign up
73 / 365
Sparkling Fountain
There will be a different theme to my photos for the next 10 days, I'm on day 1 of a holiday in Cairns Aust :-). There is a lovely boulevard walk along the esplanade, with lots of lighting, I managed to capture this gorgeous water feature
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
0
0
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
73
photos
28
followers
26
following
20% complete
View this month »
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th July 2023 10:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
