Barron Falls by 365projectclmutlow
77 / 365

Barron Falls

On our return journey from Kuranda there was a stop at the Barron Falls, from a platform I managed to capture this shot
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of these beautiful falls, love the pool on the top!
July 22nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
a lovely place to visit
July 22nd, 2023  
