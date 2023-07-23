Sign up
Countryside
I took this from a bus window, I used a slight bit of camera movement
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
78
photos
29
followers
27
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
20th July 2023 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
