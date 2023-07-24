Previous
Great Barrier Reef by 365projectclmutlow
79 / 365

Great Barrier Reef

We had a lovely day visiting the Great Barrier Reef and did some snorkeling. We saw lots of interesting sea life and I managed to get some photos :-)
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and colours! We went to Great Keppel many years ago to dive and snorkel. Such a wonderful place.
July 24th, 2023  
