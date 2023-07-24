Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
Great Barrier Reef
We had a lovely day visiting the Great Barrier Reef and did some snorkeling. We saw lots of interesting sea life and I managed to get some photos :-)
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
1
1
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
79
photos
29
followers
27
following
21% complete
View this month »
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525F
Taken
23rd July 2023 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and colours! We went to Great Keppel many years ago to dive and snorkel. Such a wonderful place.
July 24th, 2023
