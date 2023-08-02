Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
The Hockey Hit
Action shots are not really my preferred type of photography but as the subject for this months Camera Club was an action shot, I gave it a go. I took this one of my granddaughter playing hockey on a very cold morning last Saturday
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
1
0
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
88
photos
30
followers
27
following
24% complete
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
29th July 2023 10:30am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Wylie
ace
Action it is! well done capturing ball stick and player.
August 2nd, 2023
