89 / 365
Rain forest flower
I found this gorgeous vibrant flower with it's little visitor when visiting the Daintree rain forest in Port Douglas. I have been unable to find the name of the plant but somebody might be able to help with that.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Annie D
ace
I think it's a Hairy Red Pittosporum - the colours are gorgeous
August 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
what a fabulous find and shot, love the little photobomber! The fruit almost looks like our local loquats, but they grow differently.
August 3rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
@annied
I think that's a pretty good option
August 3rd, 2023
