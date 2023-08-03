Previous
Rain forest flower by 365projectclmutlow
Rain forest flower

I found this gorgeous vibrant flower with it's little visitor when visiting the Daintree rain forest in Port Douglas. I have been unable to find the name of the plant but somebody might be able to help with that.
Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
I think it's a Hairy Red Pittosporum - the colours are gorgeous
August 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
what a fabulous find and shot, love the little photobomber! The fruit almost looks like our local loquats, but they grow differently.
August 3rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
@annied I think that's a pretty good option
August 3rd, 2023  
