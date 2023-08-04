Previous
Filing to be done by 365projectclmutlow
Filing to be done

First time yesterday I missed uploading a photo, so it's 2 today.
This very untidy office is from a visit to an old timber mill, I took it through the window as we couldn't get into the building. I don't think filing was their strong point.
Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
