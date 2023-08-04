Sign up
Previous
90 / 365
Filing to be done
First time yesterday I missed uploading a photo, so it's 2 today.
This very untidy office is from a visit to an old timber mill, I took it through the window as we couldn't get into the building. I don't think filing was their strong point.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
90
photos
30
followers
27
following
24% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st January 2023 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
